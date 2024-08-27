Bucks County, Pennsylvania is best spot in US to see fall foliage, according to Priceline

Bucks County, Pennsylvania named the No. 1 fall foliage destination in the U.S.

Bucks County, Pennsylvania named the No. 1 fall foliage destination in the U.S.

Bucks County, Pennsylvania named the No. 1 fall foliage destination in the U.S.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bucks County, Pennsylvania, isn't just a pretty spot with plenty of covered bridges and day trip possibilities - it's also a great place to view fall foliage, according to one travel booking company.

According to Travel + Leisure magazine, Priceline said its search data shows Bucks County is 2024's top spot for people making travel plans for leaf peeping.

"Bucks County is the ideal destination for a fall getaway, offering a variety of restaurants serving seasonal and farm-to-table cuisine. Popular activities include hiking, scenic drives, and exploring the area's quaint towns, all set against a backdrop of brilliant autumn colors," Visit Bucks County said in a news release.

"Bucks County offers a variety of ways to experience its acclaimed fall foliage. From the charming shops of Peddler's Village to the historic streets of New Hope, there's something for everyone," Visit Bucks County added.

It's still early for the leaves to start changing, but keep an eye on the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' first leaf-peeping forecast. Last year's came in early October.

Our NEXT Weather team will also keep an eye on this and keep you updated.