Parts of Pennsylvania under Code Orange air quality alert Monday, officials say

Air quality in parts of Pennsylvania could be worse than usual on Monday, state officials said.

Several counties will be under a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Monday because of fine particulate matter, an announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said. Particulate matter refers to tiny particles and droplets that pollute the air, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The levels of fine particulate pollution are likely to be in the "Code Orange" range Monday, which indicates air that is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The alert covers Southeastern Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties), the Lehigh Valley region (Lehigh, Berks and Northampton counties), and the Susquehanna Valley region (Dauphin, Cumberland, Lebanon, Lancaster and York counties).

Sensitive groups — children, older adults and those with respiratory conditions such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis — should avoid heavy outdoor activity and limit time outside in those areas on Monday.

Residents are also asked to voluntarily help reduce pollution on Monday by reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use; avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash and other materials; and not using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

Some regions were under Code Orange alerts on Saturday and Sunday as well, according to the DEP.

Residents can monitor current conditions at www.airnow.gov.