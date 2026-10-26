Watch live: Gov. Josh Shapiro signs bill banning cellphone use in Pennsylvania schools

Pennsylvania will become the latest state in the region to ban cellphones in the classroom, which lawmakers say is a bid to limit classroom interruptions and help kids focus on their education.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro will be in Doylestown on Monday, Oct. 26 to sign into law a bipartisan bill banning mobile devices during school hours.

CBS News Philadelphia will livestream this event at 11 a.m. Watch in the player above or on our YouTube channel linked here.

Shapiro will be joined by students and teachers in the Central Bucks School District, state senators and representatives for the Bucks County area, and members of PA Unplugged, a nonprofit that has called for policies that limit students' screen time.

The event takes place at Lenape Middle School.

The Pennsylvania Senate passed the bill and presented it to Shapiro on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The bill contains exceptions for special occasions like field days and science fairs, students learning English who use a phone for translations, students on individualized education plans that require a device and students with a medical condition that requires them to use a device.

Many schools already have a cellphone policy, including one Philadelphia school that seals students' devices in Yondr pouches — like what you might see when going to a concert.

A student at Belmont Charter Elementary and Middle School in Philadelphia places a cellphone into a Yondr pouch. CBS News Philadelphia

Under the bill, districts will be responsible for implementing their own policies — but the policies must prohibit the devices from being used on school property.

Shapiro called for the ban in his annual Budget Address.

School cellphone bans in the Philadelphia region

Pennsylvania is the latest state in the region to pass a law on cellphones in schools.

Delaware doesn't have an outright ban on cellphones in schools, but last year passed a law requiring districts to adopt their own policies about cellphone use, with a goal of limiting their use during class time.

New Jersey passed a school cellphone ban in January; it took effect at the beginning of this school year.