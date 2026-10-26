Pennsauken, New Jersey, apartment building evacuated after 3-alarm fire

At least one person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a Pennsauken, New Jersey, apartment building on Monday morning, according to fire officials.

Around 2 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the Cooper River Apartments on McClellan Avenue, Pennsauken Fire Department Chief Jonathan Hutton said.

When firefighters arrived they found flames in a unit on the fifth floor of the building.

One resident jumped from the fifth floor before the fire department arrived, and was transported to a local hospital, Hutton said.

Neighbors witnessed the woman jump.

"She jumped out and hit a car in a handicap spot right there. They took her out on a stretcher. I hope she's OK, she was moving," resident Dillion Rizzo said.

Before 6 a.m., most residents were being allowed to return to their homes, except for residents on the fifth floor.

Hutton said about 20 apartments housing about 40 residents were evacuated.

We're working to learn more on the woman's condition and the cause of the fire.