Police find another card skimmer at a South Jersey 7-Eleven in Pennsauken Police said they have found another card skimmer at a 7-Eleven in South Jersey. Pennsauken police announced they found the device at the store on Westfield Avenue. A skimmer was found at a 7-Eleven on Route 130 in Cinnaminson last Sunday. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/3vwodqI