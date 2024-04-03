Man discovers skimming device at 7-Eleven in Cinnaminson: "I just peeled the thing off"

CINNAMINSON, N.J. (CBS) -- The Cinnaminson Township Police Department urges anyone who recently swiped their card at a 7-Eleven on US-130 to check their bank statements for fraud.

A skimming device, used by criminals to steal debit and credit card data, was found on the store's card reader.

On March 31, during his typical after-work visit to the 7-Eleven on US-130 and Highland Avenue in Cinnaminson, Ryan McFadden noticed something unusual when he went to pay at the counter.

"Usually I use tap to pay and [when] the light didn't come on, I asked the [cashier] if something was wrong with it," McFadden said. "[The cashier] said someone spilled something on it, but that didn't sit right with me."

Later that night, McFadden said he came across a social media video of a customer ripping a skimming device from a card reader at Walmart, which prompted him to return to the 7-Eleven the next day to try it out himself.

"I just peeled the thing off," McFadden said. "It came right off. I saw the pin pad underneath and I knew it was another shell that somebody had put on."

The Cinnaminson Township Police Department reviewed the store's surveillance video and determined the skimmer was placed on March 22. It had been attached for at least nine days before McFadden removed it and turned the device over to police.

While no fraudulent charges appeared on his bank account, McFadden said he's second-guessing where he uses his card.

"This is a place I feel like I should be able to trust, but now I'm going to be more aware," he said.

The FBI recommends inspecting ATMs, point of sale terminals and card readers. Before using them, wiggle or pull at the edges of the keypad. When in doubt, use contactless or chip payment options, which are safer than swiping the magnetic strip on your card.