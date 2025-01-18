PennDOT says they're prepped and ready to keep roads passable, safe for Eagles fans this Sunday

PennDOT, NJDOT and DelDOT are preparing for this weekend's snowfall

PennDOT, NJDOT and DelDOT are preparing for this weekend's snowfall

PennDOT, NJDOT and DelDOT are preparing for this weekend's snowfall

The rush picked up throughout the day on Friday at Stanley's Hardware in Roxborough as neighbors prepared for Sunday's winter weather. The store's manager said it is stocked and ready to go with snowstorm essentials like ice melt and snow shovels.

"We do a lot of pickups, getting just pallet after pallet when the big storms come," Alex Jaconski, store manager, said.

PennDOT said they're ready to go too with salt barns fully stocked. Come Sunday morning, snow trucks will be out in full force.

CBS Philadelphia

"We're looking at about 430, or so, trucks in the five-county region. That includes all our department forces and all of our contractor trucks," said Brad Rudolph, PennDOT deputy communications director.

It's all about timing right now for PennDOT.

"We're waiting to see whether this storm comes in as rain potentially early Sunday before the snow. So anti-icing may not be an option," Rudolph said.

The agency is also keeping an eye on the area around Lincoln Financial Field during the game.

"The stadium could be tricky. You can tell people to stay home, but if they have tickets to the game or they're tailgating, they're going to go. So, I certainly do recommend planning ahead, taking an eye on what does it look like out there, use the 511PA system," Rudolph said. "I guarantee you, we'll be out there and we'll keep those roads passable for fans. It might not be free of snow and ice, if snow is falling at a pretty good clip."

Once the storm moves out of the area Sunday night, the work will continue for crews as frigid temperatures settle in.

"Refreezing is dangerous. We could see black ice, certainly slick conditions," Rudolph said.