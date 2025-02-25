The University of Pennsylvania removed DEI information from its medical school site. What's behind the decision?

Fight over DEI reaches University of Pennsylvania after medical school removes references on website

The University of Pennsylvania's recent decision to remove diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) program information from its medical school's webpage has raised concerns and a wave of questions.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Sen. Anthony Williams, along with other community leaders, met with University President Larry Jameson to discuss the matter. Williams expressed his frustration with the lack of clarity surrounding the decision.

"We're not exactly clear," Williams said. "The answer was very difficult to decipher, but it seemed like the university was concerned about the potential financial impact from the current administration's stance."

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the University of Pennsylvania for comment, specifically asking if the removal of DEI program information was related to the ongoing threat of losing federal funds under the Trump administration.

In a statement, a Penn spokesperson said, "We appreciate the concerns expressed by local elected officials. The University of Pennsylvania is committed to non-discrimination in all of our operations and policies."

Mareina Mitchell, a sophomore pre-med student at Penn, expressed frustration over the university's decision.

"I'm honestly frustrated," Mitchell said. "I never thought this would affect me in so many different ways."

Mitchell, a member of Penn's board of trustees, stressed that the issue goes beyond financial implications. He said he believes the university's values are at stake.

"I think the more enormous cost is our value system," Mitchell said. "If we're going to live up to the values we've evolved, we need to decide what the balancing act is going to be and what cost we're willing to pay."

As the DEI debate continues, the university has not directly addressed whether the removal of program information was linked to the threat of losing federal funding, which is still being contested in the courts.