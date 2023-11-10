Antisemitic messages projected onto University of Pennsylvania buildings, president says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Antisemitic messages were projected onto several University of Pennsylvania campus buildings Wednesday night, university president Liz Magill said.

The university said the messages shined on the walls of Penn Commons, Huntsman Hall and Irvine Auditorium.

Magill said Penn Police are actively investigating.

"For generations, too many have masked antisemitism in hostile rhetoric. These reprehensible messages are an assault on our values and cause pain and fear for our Jewish community," Magill said in a statement. "Penn has a long and rich history of robust debate about complicated issues of the day. Projecting hateful messages on our campus is not debate, it is cowardice, and it has no place at Penn.

It comes after an incident earlier this week when university staff, specifically naming Penn Hillel and Lauder College House, received threatening antisemitic emails. Penn's Division of Public Safety found no credible threat after completing sweeps of Penn Hillel and Lauder College House. Magill said earlier this week the FBI joined the university's investigation into the emails.

Earlier this month, Penn said it is implementing new preventive measures to fight antisemitism on campus. It came in the aftermath of a student being taken into custody in September for causing a disturbance at Penn Hillel during the student-led Jewish organization's morning prayer service.

Penn Police and Allied security will have an increased presence at Penn Hillel, the Katz Center, Lubavitch House and other religious and cultural spaces, according to Magill. Magill added any rallies, protests, vigils and other campus gatherings would also have increased security.