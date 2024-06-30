Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed Saturday afternoon on North Broad Street in Philadelphia, police say

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Visva Varathakumar, of North Philadelphia, died after being hit by a car on North Broad Street Saturday afternoon, police said. 

Varathakumar was attempting to cross from the east side to the west side of North Broad Street near Fairmount Avenue, according to police. Varathakumar was transported to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday evening, police said. 

Varathakumar was hit by a 2022 Nissan Rogue driven by a 24-year-old woman, according to police, who said the investigation is ongoing.

Mayor Cherelle Parker recently signed into law a bill that will add speed cameras to Broad Street in an attempt to improve safety. 

