Pedestrian injured after hit-and-run at Southwest Philadelphia intersection

Digital Brief: April 13, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: April 13, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: April 13, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say they have found the white Ford Mustang they believe was involved in a hit-and-run Thursday morning in Southwest Philadelphia.

However, they have not made any arrests.

A 58-year-old woman was struck along the Cobbs Creek Parkway at 70th Street just before 11 a.m.

She is in critical condition.

If you have any information on the driver, call Philadelphia police.

Police say there's a $5,000 reward for any tips that leads to an arrest or conviction.