Former Philadelphia 76ers center Paul Reed claimed off waivers by Detroit Pistons

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Philadelphia 76ers backup center Paul Reed was claimed off waivers by the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

Reed, aka "BBall Paul," spent the past four seasons with the Sixers after he was selected with the 58th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

The @DetroitPistons announced today that the team has claimed forward/center Paul Reed off waivers. pic.twitter.com/Sy3MVRd78E — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) July 9, 2024

In the 2023-24 season, Reed played in all 82 regular season games and made 24 starts as Sixers superstar Joel Embiid was sidelined for an extended period of time with a knee injury. Reed averaged 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and shot 54% from the field but he had an up-and-down season for the Sixers, which led to them heading elsewhere to back up Embiid this offseason.

Instead of rolling with Reed for another year as Embiid's backup, the Sixers brought back veteran Andre Drummond in free agency, and selected UCLA center Adem Bona in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft.

Reed's contract wasn't fully guaranteed for the 2024-25 season following Philadelphia's playoff exit against the New York Knicks. He was nearly off the Sixers last offseason but Philly matched the offer sheet from the Utah Jazz.

Reed will join former 76ers forward Tobias Harris on the Pistons. Harris signed a two-year, $52 million deal with the Pistons at the start of free agency.

The Sixers have revamped their roster this offseason by signing nine-time All-Star Paul George to a max contract, extending Tyrese Maxey and much more.