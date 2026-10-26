Pennsylvania high school student dies nearly 1 month after he was hit by fallen tree branch

A 15-year-old student at Parkland High School in Allentown, Pennsylvania, died about a month after he was hit by a fallen tree branch at cross-country practice, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said Monday.

The teen was pronounced dead Sunday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was complications from multiple blunt force injuries. The coroner's office ruled his death an accident.

He was hit by the fallen tree branch Saturday, Sept. 25, around 9 a.m. in the area of the 1300 block of Oxford Drive in Allentown near the Little Lehigh Parkway, the coroner's office said.

"I want to personally extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to this young man's family, friends, teammates and the entire Parkland High School community," Daniel A. Buglio, the Lehigh County Coroner, wrote in a statement. "The loss of a young life is especially heartbreaking and my thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragic accident. I hope his family finds strength and comfort in the love and support of those around them during this unimaginable time."