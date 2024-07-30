New Jersey Forest Fire Service crews help out as 15 wildfires burn in California

As fires spread in California, New Jersey firefighters answer the call to help

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Park Fire in California is now considered the fifth-largest wildfire in the state's history. Starting less than a week ago, the fire has spread to more than 383,000 acres, nearly half the size of Rhode Island.

According to Cal Fire, at least 15 fires are burning as of Tuesday afternoon. With crews stretched thin, firefighters from out of state, including the New Jersey Forest Fire Service are assisting.

"We'll just keep swapping them till either we run out of folks or they run out of fires," New Jersey Forest Fire Service Chief Bill Donnelly said.

More than 40 members of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service have answered the call so far this season, and many more have done so in years past.

Fresh off assignments in California, Section Forest Firewarden Will Jubert, David Achey, assistant state firewarden, and Larry Birch, forest fire observer, say they're no strangers to fighting wildfires.

Jubert said this was his 25th assignment; Achey said it was his 41st and Birch said it was between his 40th and 45th assignment.

"We've been to a lot of the same places over and over again Northern California," Achey said. "So the El Dorado National Forest, I was there in 2003, and 21 years later, we're there again."

The first crew and engine from the state agency left early last month. Soon after, two more engines and even more crews joined.

At this point, the NJFFS said members they have sent to California so far haven't worked on the park fire, but crews — which swap out every 14 days — did assist in the Apache Fire, Hill Fire, Flash Fire, and numerous smaller wildfires.

"The residents don't care where you're from," Jubert said. "They just know you're there to help, and they're happy to have us there to help."

Sometimes, members have as little as 24 hours' notice before packing up and heading across the country.

While the trio says their families are used to the calls and lifestyle, still "the old adage, no news is good news," Achey said.

"Because sometimes we are somewhere where there isn't cellphone service," Achey said.

It is a tough job both physically and mentally — simply put — these three love and won't be stopping any time soon.

"I really like to help the people out when they need help," Birch said.

Donnelly added the wildfire season is just starting in the West. He said NJFFS will continue sending crews and equipment for as long as needed.

NJFFS members are also assisting in Montana at this time.