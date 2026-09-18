Video shows armed man stealing laptop from customer at Parc in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square

Surveillance video captured the moment a man had his laptop snatched off his table at gunpoint Friday at Parc in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square.

The video shows the suspect sprinting down the street as the customer, who was enjoying a meal along the sidewalk, chased after him.

Police said it happened around 1:15 p.m. at the outside seating at Parc on 18th Street.

People said they can't believe how brazen and bold the crime was.

"That's so messed up that people really just come up and take people's stuff like that," Alexa Diaz, of Clementon, New Jersey, said.

Philadelphia police said they made an arrest after the theft. They're using video that's been shared on social media to help with the investigation.

As many people dined out and enjoyed their Friday night plans, others said they won't let it stop them from enjoying themselves.

"I have Citizen, and I get a lot of alerts all the time. It's alarming, but I can't live my life in fear like that," Quincy Hines said.