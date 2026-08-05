Pappous Pizza Pub in Delaware County is closing after more than 40 years in business

Pappous Pizza Pub on Baltimore Pike in Delaware County is closing after more than 40 years in business.

In a Facebook announcement on Wednesday, Pappous said it will close on Sunday.

"With sadness in our hearts, we want to let everyone know that Pappous will be closing this Sunday," the announcement said. "This marks the end of a chapter for all of us, and while this is not the ending we expected or wanted, it is beyond our control. We truly hope this is not goodbye forever, but simply the beginning of new doors opening for Pappou and for our loyal staff, who have meant so much to us over the years."

Pappous has been open in Delco since 1979 and is known for its wings. The pub also stocks more than 400 varieties of beer.

"Please stop by this week during our final days to share a meal, say goodbye, and celebrate the memories we've made together," Pappous posted on Facebook. "Thank you for your support, your friendship, and for being part of the Pappou family. We will never forget it."

Many people in the announcement's comments were heartbroken by the news of Pappous's closing.

"I genuinely got a little choked up reading this," Greg Battaglia wrote. "I recall memories of my father taking me to Pappous to eat pizza and play the arcade games back when they had them years ago. As an adult, I enjoyed hanging at the bar with my buddies eating the best wings in Delco every Wednesday night in our [20s]."