A house fire in Palmyra, New Jersey, left a man and a woman dead and four firefighters injured over the weekend, Burlington County officials announced Monday.

The house fire happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Cinnaminson Avenue, officials said.

A woman was found dead inside the home, and an unconscious man was also found inside the residence, according to officials. The man was taken to Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, where he died, officials said.

Four firefighters suffered burn wounds. Three of them were treated and released, while one remains hospitalized, officials said.

The fire is under investigation by several agencies, including the Burlington County Fire Marshal's Office. It's unclear how the blaze started.

Officials said the identities of the two people who died and the potential cause of the fire will be released at a later date.