Pro-Palestinian protesters march through Philadelphia at Temple, Penn

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 100 Pro-Palestinian protesters marched through Center City Philadelphia on Thursday.

Demonstrators marched from Temple University to City Hall, and during their march to the University of Pennsylvania, students from Drexel University joined them.

The student-led demonstration is part of protests against the Israel-Hamas war being held on college campuses nationwide.

The Philly Palestine Coalition said Thursday's march through Center City was two miles. The coalition said it was to support the student movement for Palestine. However, Jewish organizations argue it's fueling antisemitism.

Chopper 3 was over Temple Thursday afternoon as about 100 students walked out of their classes and rallied at the Bell Tower in support of Palestine.

Some protesters at Penn have even pitched tents.

It came just a few hours after two Princeton University graduate students were arrested for allegedly trespassing after the university says a group of close to 100 students tried to set up an encampment on campus.

"Princeton can no longer ignore, must acknowledge, must issue a statement that at the very least begins to acknowledge and reckon with the devastation we've encountered in the last six months," Emanuelle Sippy, a Princeton student, said.

More pro-Palestinian protests continue to happen at colleges across the country and police have made several arrests.

"Our turnout is really great. There's such high energy. A ton of students came out to this," Rosangela Lopez, a Princeton student, said.

However, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia's Jason Holtzman claims these protests have fueled antisemitism.

"I think the community is feeling a great deal of angst right now looking at protests happening across our country," Holtzman said.

Holtzman said the federation has been warning Jewish families to be vigilant when going out, especially during the Passover holiday.

"Just seeing the rise in radicalism, extremism and praise of terror, it's very concerning to our community and a lot of people are feeling very fearful and anxious," Holtzman said.

The Philly Palestine Coalition has not announced if they plan to hold any follow-up protests.

Meanwhile, Temple University Hillel said it'll continue to hold Passover events, despite the protests.