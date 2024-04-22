Families gather in New Jersey to celebrate Passover, a holiday that "celebrates the resilience of Jews"

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — In prayer, song and tradition that span generations, families gathered Monday night to mark the start of Passover, the annual celebration of the Israelites' exodus from slavery in Egypt.

"Passover celebrates the resilience of Jews," Jennifer Dubrow Weiss, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey, said.

"You sit together with your family and your friends, and you tell the Passover story, which is how the Jews became resilient and rose up," she said.

While Passover is often known for its pomp and ceremony, this year is different as the war in the Middle East continues.

"We're all very triggered at the moment," Weiss said. "We're facing adversity of antisemitism. We're leaving open seats for the hostages who don't know freedom."

Although the past few months have been especially difficult, those who gathered Monday night said they remain resolved in their faith and future.

"The Jewish story is we kept going, and we are going to keep going, and we're going to keep gathering," Weiss said.