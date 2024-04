Pro-Palestinian protesters describe being in the encampment on UPenn's campus "In this encampment, the mood has been incredible," Sophia Rosser said on Friday. "I already feel like, even though it hasn't been a full day yet, just the community that we're building, it's just really beautiful to see." Emma Herndon said the goal of the encampment is for the university to disclose its investments, divest from Israeli companies and defend the voices of Palestinian students.