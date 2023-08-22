2 children rescued from cable car dangling high over Pakistan ravine while 6 other people remain trapped

Rescue underway as cable car dangles high over Pakistan ravine while 6 other people remain trapped

Army commandos dangling from helicopters plucked two children from a broken cable car suspended hundreds of feet above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, the military said. Four more children and two adults still awaited rescue as night fell.

The military said in a statement that the rescue mission was still underway but the BBC reported army helicopters had left for the night due to windy weather and darkness. Flood lights were installed on the ground and the rescue operation was continuing, a security source told Reuters.

Footage on TV stations showed a child in a harness being pulled to safety. The commandos' rope could be seen swaying in the wind against the mountainous landscape.

People watch as an army soldier slings down from a helicopter during a rescue mission to recover students stuck in a chairlift in Pashto village of mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on August 22, 2023. Six children and two adults were suspended inside a cable car dangling over a deep valley in Pakistan for several hours on August 22, as a military helicopter hovered nearby. -/AFP via Getty Images

An expert described the rescue as extremely delicate because the wind generated by the helicopter blades could further weaken the remaining cables holding the car aloft.

Several military helicopters had earlier in the day flown reconnaissance sorties and an airman was lowered by harness to deliver food, water and medicine, Tanveer Ur Rehman, a local government official, told AFP.

"This is a delicate operation that demands meticulous accuracy. The helicopter can not approach the chairlift closely, as its downwash (air pressure) might snap the sole chain supporting it," he said.

Anxious crowds gathered on both sides of the ravine, which is several hours from any sizeable town.

"Every time the helicopter lowered the rescuer closer to the chairlift, the wind from the helicopter would shake and disbalance the chairlift making the children scream in fear," Ghulamullah, chairman of the Allai valley area, told Geo News.

A helicopter rescues a person following a cable car with students stranded mid-air in Battagram, Pakistan, August 22, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from social media video. Umeed Sahar/via REUTERS

Relatives of those trapped prayed while anxiously watching the operation unfold. The rescue also transfixed the country as Pakistanis crowded around televisions in offices, shops, restaurants and hospitals.

According to Pakistani TV stations, some of those trapped were in contact with their families by cellphone. Authorities said the two adults were consoling the children, who were between the ages of 11 and 15.

"For God's sake help us," a man stuck in the cable car told Pakistani television. "... One man has already fainted."

One of the cables snapped while the eight passengers were crossing a river canyon Tuesday morning in Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The children had been on their way to school.

Villagers frequently use cable cars to get around Pakistan's mountainous regions. But the cars are often poorly maintained, and every year people die or are injured while traveling in them.

Helicopters were sent to attempt to pluck the people from the cable car but only after the group spent six hours precariously suspended 350 meters (1,150 feet) above ground, according to Taimoor Khan, a spokesman for the disaster management authority.

Pakistan's caretaker prime minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, wrote on social media that he ordered authorities "to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation" of the eight people.

"I have also directed the authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use," he said.

Several helicopters hovered above the scene, and ambulances gathered on the ground.

Tipu Sultan, a retired army brigadier and defense expert, warned that the helicopters themselves could make the situation worse but that the commandos would be well aware of that risk. Khan added that the pilots were flying "carefully."

"Let us pray that those trapped in the cable car are safely rescued," Sultan said.

In 2017, 10 people were killed when a cable car fell into a ravine hundreds of meters (feet) deep in the popular mountain resort of Murree after its cable broke.

AFP contributed to this report.