Will Phillies game be impacted as Philadelphia weather turns wet and windy?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - After a stretch of dry and mild days, the weather in the Philadelphia region takes a turn Thursday.

The first band of steady showers may come through right around the time of first pitch at the Phillies-Pirates game at 6:40 p.m. The 6-6 Phillies are returning home from St. Louis.

Cloudy and mild conditions will be with us through midday, with even the possibility of some blue sky. Temperatures remain mild, in the 70s in Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley. It's noticeably cooler at the Jersey Shore with a high of around 59 degrees.

Winds will begin to pick up this afternoon, gusting to 30 mph by evening, and a large storm system heading into the Great Lakes region will begin to send bands of showers into our area.

These showers will increase in coverage and intensity throughout the overnight hours and winds will peak overnight as well.

Will it rain for the Phillies game tonight?

For the Phillies, expect showers and gusty winds with temperatures in the 60s. While they may be able to squeeze the game in, a delay is certainly possible, and it's not going to be a very nice evening at Citizens Bank Park.

Friday night's game, at the same time, will have similar issues because this system will be very slow to clear.

Friday is actually going to be the most unsettled day of the week, with showers possible at any time and winds gusting to 30 mph all day long. That said, by evening the showers should be widely scattered and there's less delay potential for tomorrow's game than tonight's.

While this system doesn't appear to bring the potential for heavy, flooding rain across the area, there may be some ponding within the heaviest downpours.

The bigger issue with this particular system will be the wind - gusts of 30-plus mph will likely start at noon Thursday and continue through Saturday afternoon. The strongest winds will be overnight tonight with gusts to 40 mph in the city and 50 mph at the shore as the front comes through.

A Coastal Flood Warning will be in effect overnight for areas along the Delaware Bay and Delaware River. Be prepared in case areas prone to flooding are closed for Friday morning's commute.

Temperatures will take a tumble Friday and Saturday, and it will feel even cooler thanks to the relentless wind. However, it doesn't last long.

By Sunday, we surge to the 70s again, and next week could bring the first 80-degree temperature of the year.

Our average first 80 is April 12, so this would be pretty much on track. It looks quiet early next week, with just the chance of a shower Sunday night into Monday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Turning windy, PM showers. High 72

Friday: Windy with showers. High 66, Low 61

Saturday: Clouds to sun with wind. High 60, Low 49

Sunday: Warm with some sun. high 72, Low 44

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 76, Low 58

Tuesday: Very warm! High 80, Low 55

Wednesday: Warm shower? High 78, Low 59

