Marginal risk of damaging winds, flash floods in Philadelphia region for Thursday-Friday storm The storm heading for the Philadelphia region Thursday night into Friday morning could impact at least one Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park - and it presents weather risks including potentially damaging winds in Lancaster County, parts of Chester, New Castle and Kent counties. A broader part of the region has a marginal flash flood risk. Once we get through this weekend though, great weather in store. Tammie Souza has your latest weather forecast for the Philadelphia region.