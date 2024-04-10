J.T. Realmuto, Aaron Nola spark Philadelphia Phillies to win over St. Louis Cardinals

Car flips after police chase, TV/movie shoot in Queen Village and a meat heist | Digital Brief

J.T. Realmuto had two hits and scored two runs and Aaron Nola pitched six innings, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

Realmuto was back in the starting lineup, hitting cleanup. He left Tuesday's game after he was hit in the throat area on a Zack Wheeler wild pitch in the seventh inning.

"Going to bed last night, I wasn't sure if the headache was going to continue through the night or if it was going to go away," Realmuto said. "I woke up and felt fine. Just a sore throat today. My head felt fine."

Seeing Realmuto play did not surprise Nola.

"That guy is a gamer," Nola said. "I don't think I've ever seen J.T. come out of a game. For him to come out, it must have caught him good."

Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos each drove in a run in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie.

The Phillies won the series to close a six-game road trip and even their record to 6-6. The Cardinals fell to 6-7.

The game began in a light rain as it was not raining hard enough for a delay. The grounds crew worked on the field after each side had batted.

"I'm sure they are going to be tired tonight," Nola said about the grounds crew. "They were busting their butts. They were in our tunnel right there and they were on top of it. They did a good job every single inning."

Nola, who signed a seven-year deal worth $172 million in the offseason, improved to 2-1. He allowed two solo home runs along with a single. Nola walked three and struck out three and threw 93 pitches.

"I battled through it," Nola said. "It was a grind for sure. We got through it and it was a good win. We've got a lot of ball left."

Nola impressed Realmuto.

"You knew today was going to be tough with these conditions," Realmuto said. "He had to grind. He did a good job of making pitches when he had to without his best stuff."

Jeff Hoffman, the fifth Philadelphia pitcher, earned his first save in three opportunities by pitching the ninth.

"He got it done," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said about Hoffman. "It will give him confidence. He knows I have confidence in him."

Reliever Andre Pallante (0-1) faced four batters in the sixth and retired none to take the loss.

Starter Lance Lynn pitched five innings, allowing just one hit and two unearned runs on 94 pitches. He struck out six and walked four.

"It's part of it. You know going into the game that most likely you're going to have to deal with some wet conditions," Lynn said. "You just got to go make pitches and not worry about that stuff."

Marsh and Castellanos each hit run-scoring singles in the sixth off Pallante for a 4-2 Philadelphia lead.

Zack Thompson relieved Pallante. He got an out before Johan Rojas hit a single to shallow center to load the bases. Thompson struck out the next two hitters to escape the jam.

Two unearned runs in the first inning gave the Phillies a 2-0 advantage.

Rookie center fielder Victor Scott II turned the wrong way and lost a ball hit by Realmuto. The ball bounced off Scott's glove for his first error and what would've been the third out. Kyle Schwarber, who led off with a walk, came around from first for a 1-0 Phillies lead. Alec Bohm followed with a run-scoring single sharply hit up the middle.

"I didn't make anything of it," St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol about Scott's miscue. "He made an error. It won't be the last one he makes either. He's human."

The Cardinals tied the game on two home runs.

Rookie catcher Iván Herrera hit his third home run of the season to lead off the second. He hit a 3-2 changeup 432 feet to left field. Brendan Donovan hit an 0-2 curveball into the right field seats with one out in the third.

The Cardinals added a run in the eighth on a run-scoring single by Nolan Arenado off Seranthony Domínguez.

TRAINERS ROOM

Phillies: RHP Orion Kerkering (right forearm strain) will continue his rehab assignment Thursday with Class A Clearwater.

Cardinals: CF Dylan Carlson (sprained left AC joint) is still not cleared to resume baseball activities. Carlson still has pain and little range of motion in his shoulder.

UP NEXT

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suárez (1-0, 4.09 ERA) faces Pittsburgh RHP Jared Jones (1-1, 3.86 ERA). Suárez allowed two runs over six innings with four strikeouts in earning a win Saturday over Washington. Jones gave up two earned runs in six innings with seven strikeouts in a loss to Baltimore in his previous start.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (1-0, 1.74) faces Arizona RHP Brandon Pfaadt (1-0, 5.06) in Phoenix. Matz enters the game with a 13-inning scoreless streak against Arizona going back to June 2, 2019. Pfaadt gave up five runs and eight hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision against Atlanta in his previous start.