Scattered rain showers, warm air and high pollen in Philadelphia weather forecast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The unseasonably warm weather that's been in the Philadelphia region is still here - and it's still a rough day for seasonal allergy sufferers as the pollen count remains high.

if you're wondering why your allergies are so bad lately - the Philadelphia region is still seeing high pollen concentrations but it does seem a little less than Thursday - when we rated them as "extreme."

Otherwise, the warm temperatures will move out slowly but surely as a cold front moves in.

The first of a few cold fronts hits us today and could produce scattered rain showers. There's a good chance of a dry window between around 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. if you want to get outside - and again it's a great day to do so if you time it right.

Temperatures in the early morning were already getting out of the 50s before we reach a forecasted high of 70 degrees.

Why are my allergies so bad right now? Pollen count again high in Philadelphia region

On Thursday, we rated the region's tree pollen count as extreme - and while it's still bad Friday, tree pollen counts are only very high - that's a little better.

While we're seeing less tree pollen, the mold allergen concentration has increased for Friday.

Pollen and allergen counts from trees remain very high in the Philadelphia region on March 15, 2024. CBS News Philadelphia

The pollen is out of control as the trees bloom earlier - but to date, this has also been the fifth-wettest winter to date on record. It's also been the ninth-warmest winter to date on record and the third-warmest March on record.

That has all helped trees start to bud early - especially the alder, cedar, cottonwood, elm, maple and willow trees. Combine that with the wind, and we have tree pollen blowing around everywhere.

Rain showers on Friday may wash some of the pollen out of the air, but a dry, warm weekend ahead will likely keep those pollen levels elevated.

Relief may finally be in sight next week with cooler-than-average temperatures arriving Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chances of rain in South Jersey and Delaware Friday night, but not a washout

There are some scattered showers this morning and showers later this evening, more likely in the southern parts of our region.

From around 7 p.m. into the 10 p.m. hour we could see more steady rain move across parts of Delaware and South Jersey - especially the Shore. There are chances our radar model is tracking this batch of steady rain a little too far south, so we're keeping an eye on it.

Cooler air will drop the high temperature for Saturday to around 60 degrees. Sunday, St. Patrick's Day, is about the same with a high of 62.

We're also expecting another cold front to settle in Sunday and snap us back to more normal March temperatures.

When does spring start?

It might not feel like it now, but spring is not here yet. The season officially begins with the vernal equinox at 11:06 p.m. on March 19, 2024.

CBS News Philadelphia

The spring-like weather is here for now, but when spring actually starts with the vernal equinox Tuesday night, temperatures will be in the 30s.

Low temperatures at that time will be around the freezing mark.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Warm with a few showers. High 70

Saturday: Cooler and sunny. HIgh 62, Low 43

Sunday: Sun and clouds for a pleasant St. Patrick's Day. High 62, Low 46

Monday: A chilly wind. High 49, Low 39

Tuesday: Cold start to spring. High 46, Low 31

Wednesday: Sunny, brisk. High 51, Low 35

Thursday: Starting to warm. High 57, Low 32

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

