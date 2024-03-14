As pollen counts soar in Philadelphia region, doctor explains why allergy season is already "in full swing"

Pollen counts are rising in Philadelphia as allergy season gets longer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People all over the Philadelphia region are basking in the glory of this week's beautiful weather, unusually warm for mid-March.

But there's a price to pay for people with allergies.

The early blast of warm temperatures in the Philadelphia area has pollen counts climbing, and classic symptoms such as congestion and itchiness are popping up early.

Carol Shepherd, of Philadelphia, is feeling it.

"It's mostly stuffy and runny nose, but I do have asthma too, so that's exacerbated when the allergies act up," Shepherd said.

Allergy season is "in full swing," allergist Dr. Manav Segal said.

The warm weather is to blame for the early spring allergies, Segal said.

"The pollen that's being released is lightweight. It's invisible," Segal said. "It starts to be released before we see these buds on those trees."

The peak of the spring allergy season doesn't come until late April.

Allergy season is getting longer, starting about 20 days earlier and lasting 10 days longer than in the 1990s, according to several studies.

And that's not all.

"Pollen counts are getting higher, so as the pollen counts increase it's going to be responsible for more symptoms," Segal said.

"We're definitely seeing an increase in allergic conditions," he added.

"I have to be more diligent about having a schedule and taking all the things and talking them on time," Shepherd said.

Segal says for people with more serious allergies, immunotherapy can be helpful. The rain this weekend will help tamp down some of the pollen temporarily, but the levels will be extreme on hot, windy days.

There are ways to minimize exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Stay inside when the pollen count is high.

Change clothes and take a shower when you get home.

Keep windows closed and sue high-efficiency filters.

If you take allergy medicine, begin two weeks before the season starts.