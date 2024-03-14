Sunny and gorgeous weather in Philadelphia, Pa. and it's not even spring

Mostly sunny, warm and gorgeous weather in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Oh, what a day - if only this fell on the weekend.

Thursday will turn out beautiful with mostly sun in the sky in Philadelphia and at the Jersey Shore. The high temperature will reach 76 in the city, the low 70s up into the Lehigh Valley and the mid-60s down the Shore.

No rain is expected today - it'll just be a pleasant time to get outdoors, go for a walk or maybe train for the Broad Street Run, walk the dog, sip a beverage on a rooftop or patio somewhere, you know the deal.

If you can take your lunch break outdoors - I highly suggest you do it.

This is our second day in a row in the 70s. On Wednesday, we saw our first 70-degree day of the season.

While this weather is awesome, it's important to note these temperatures are far above normal for March - we're seeing highs well above normal across much of the eastern United States.

If you wish it were a little cooler, things start to cool down to close out the week - we'll have some rain before settling down for a still pleasant St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Friday, the high drops to 70 and we'll see some showers as a cold front approaches.

That cooler air will drop the high temperature for Saturday to around 60 degrees. Sunday is about the same with a high of 62.

CBS News Philadelphia

We're also expecting another cold front to settle in Sunday and snap us back to more normal March temperatures.

The spring-like weather is here for now, but when spring actually starts with the vernal equinox Tuesday night, temperatures will be in the 30s.

Low temperatures at that time will be around the freezing mark.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, very warm. High 76

Friday: Warm with some showers. High 70, Low 55

Saturday: Cooler, some sun. High 62, Low 46

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 61, Low 45

Monday: Turning colder. High 50, Low 38

Tuesday: Cold start to spring. High 46, Low 33

Wednesday: Sunny, brisk. High 49, Low 34

