PA State police not equipped with body cams, ask public for video of I-95 fatal shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 4 before an 18-year-old was shot and killed by a Pennsylvania State Trooper.

Police say a large group was gathered on I-95 near Penn's Landing in Philadelphia blocking the road for illegal street racing and stunts. Two state troopers were first on the scene and police say when they got out of their vehicle to walk toward one of the cars, that the driver did not stop and one of the troopers fired their gun killing 18-year-old Anthony Allegrini.

While investigators try to piece together the details, one critical piece of evidence will be missing: body camera footage.

Pennsylvania State Troopers as a whole do not currently wear body cameras. Other large law enforcement agencies in the state do have body-worn camera programs in place including Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Upper Darby police departments.

At a news conference the day after the fatal shooting on I-95, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner vowed to figure out what exactly happened before Allegrini was killed.

"The truth matters. The truth matters," said Krasner who called on the public for more evidence and information.

"We ask anyone out there that has additional video, please come forward with it so we can see it."

A spokesperson with the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office later sent CBS News Philadelphia this statement:

"Body-worn cameras are an important tool that helps ensure civilians' rights are protected and supports the integrity of law enforcement investigations. In Philadelphia County, for instance, BWC footage is frequently used by prosecutors as evidence at trial to help secure the convictions of people arrested for serious and violent crimes, up to and including murder. Every law enforcement officer in the country should be fully resourced with body cameras -- for the protection of officers and civilians alike."

The troopers weren't wearing body cameras because state police haven't implemented them yet.

At the news conference, PA State Police Captain Gerard McShea said investigators welcome more video from the public but warned against drawing conclusions without the full picture.

"It's hard to put a whole story together off a glimpse of video," said McShea.

In a statement sent to CBS News Philadelphia, Governor Shapiro's Press Secretary Manuel Bonder said:

"The Shapiro Administration supports body-worn cameras and is working to give law enforcement the resources needed to implement body-worn camera programs because ensuring police departments are well-staffed, well-funded, and well-equipped is critical to building safer communities across our Commonwealth. Governor Shapiro's 2023-24 budget includes substantial investments in public safety, including training and equipment upgrades for PSP. The budget also includes funding for body-worn cameras for parole officers. Pennsylvania State Police has had mobile video recording cameras in patrol cars for over a decade and is implementing a body camera pilot program which will begin this summer."

Both New Jersey and Delaware already require body-worn cameras for all law enforcement agencies.

CBS News Philadelphia's Liz Crawford reported on this story.