Pa. House Committee votes in favor of Krasner impeachment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Tuesday. The vote will now be sent to the floor of the state House.

The articles accuse Krasner of implementing policies that have contributed to the rise of gun violence in the city.

Krasner has defended his office's record and slammed the impeachment effort as a political stunt.

"Pennsylvania House Republicans are using their final days as lame duck legislators with majority control to engage in a Hail Mary attempt to remove District Attorney Larry Krasner from office. Instead of learning from their historic losses on November 8th, these legislators – like their failed gubernatorial nominee and colleague Doug Mastriano – are more committed to gutting democracy than working for the people of the Commonwealth," the DA's office said.

The ACLU of Pennsylvania's legislative director Elizabeth Randol released a statement following the vote.

As we've been saying since the start of this sham impeachment effort targeting DA Krasner, this is both a clear political attack on a duly election official and an effort to disenfranchise the voters of Philadelphia who reelected Mr. Krasner just last year. The election last week was a clear rejection of the type of fear-mongering and tough-on-crime rhetoric that those leading the impeachment effort continue to sell. The people aren't buying it. "Democracy won last Tuesday, but it seems like Republicans in the state House must have missed the news. This impeachment effort is anti-democratic on its own, but when you consider that those leading this effort rushed to hold a vote even as the balance of power remains undecided in the state House is remarkably cynical. When voters spoke last Tuesday, they clearly chose democracy. This is anything but and the politicians pushing for impeachment should take heed.