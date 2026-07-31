Pennsylvania borough advances plan to replace police with regional department to address costs, staffing

A community in Chester County is taking a major step toward changing how police services are provided, sparking a debate that has divided the community.

Oxford Borough Council voted Wednesday night to move forward with pursuing the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department as the borough's long-term police provider, replacing the Oxford Borough Police Department.

Council authorized borough leaders to negotiate an "intergovernmental cooperation agreement" that will be considered at a future public meeting.

The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department is headquartered in New Garden Township, about a 22-minute drive from Oxford. The department currently provides law enforcement services to New Garden Township and West Grove Borough.

Oxford mayor Philip Harris said regionalizing police services could cut costs while avoiding a potential tax increase. He said the police department accounts for about half of the borough's $5 million annual budget.

"We have financial and structural challenges through recruitment and retention," Mayor Harris said, "and it's made it increasingly difficult to maintain that high level of service as a standalone agency."

Council stressed that no final agreement has been approved and said public safety remains its top priority throughout the process.

But some residents are pushing back. They started a petition urging borough leaders to reject the proposal and save their local police department.

"We have guys right here all the time within two minutes of us," Oxford resident MaryAnn Riess said. "Why would we give that up?"

Under the current proposal, Oxford's 11 full-time officers would be able to transfer to the regional department, while the future of the borough's five part-time officers remains uncertain, according to Bob McCarron, president of the Chester County FOP.

"I'm okay with regionalization, as long as it's done appropriately and correctly," McCarron said. "So we want a seat at the table with Oxford police to sit down and make sure we navigate the pitfalls of regionalization."

McCarron said regionalization could provide benefits, including a larger pool of officers, more resources and additional support for specialized units.

"If someone's on vacation or called out sick, there's officers to fill those gaps," McCarron said. "There is a pool of resources and equipment."

The tentative plan is to station two officers in Oxford at all times, but they could be reassigned to another emergency within the region if additional help is needed, McCarron said.

Some residents said that possibility raises concerns about public safety.

"I don't agree with it at all," Oxford resident and business owner Lesa Simpson said. "I think it's going to possibly cost lives because of the increased response time."

Opponents are calling for more transparency about the borough's finances. They said they want borough leaders to provide a clearer breakdown of the police budget and explain why regionalization is the best long-term financial option.

Borough leaders said the move toward regionalization comes after a multi-year review that included an independent study by Keystone Municipal Services, public meetings and community feedback.

"We, the elected, have told the community over and over again that we are committed to 24-hour, 7-day-a-week community-based accredited policing," Mayor Harris said.

Council is expected to consider the negotiated agreement at its August 17 public meeting.