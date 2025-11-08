Overnight fire guts home in Burlington Township, New Jersey, no injuries reported

An overnight fire has destroyed a home in Burlington Township, New Jersey.

Officials tell CBS News Philadelphia the fire broke out just before 1 a.m. on the 900 block of Beverly Road. When crews arrived on scene they were met with heavy flames and smoke coming from the home.

Once firefighters had the occupants out of the house, they began defensive operations. The house became engulfed in flames and crews worked for about an hour until the blaze was placed under control just after 2 a.m.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. We've reached out to the American Red Cross to see if they are assisting residents who were impacted.