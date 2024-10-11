OURFest celebrates what coming out means to the LGBTQ+ community in Philadelphia

Coming out is often a journey with a shared destination and personal story for the LGBTQ+ community.

This weekend is the kickoff of OURFest. Philly's coming out day celebration in Center City.

"Ever since I was a kid, I knew exactly who I was," said Patrick Crofton.

Crofton grew up in South Africa before moving to Philadelphia. Now 74 years old, he remembers what life was like before coming out.

"You know I was bullied, but I was sort of accepted as the school sissy and had friends that kinda of looked after me as well though," said Crofton. "I was in very fortunate circumstances. I had an understanding mother."

Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day, celebrating and supporting the first step of those in the LGBTQ+ community sharing their authentic selves with others.

CBS Philadelphia

"Coming out is still a delicate thing for so many people," said Tyrell Brown, executive director of Galaei and Philly Pride 365. "Sometimes National Coming Out Day is really the first time that people get to express themselves, truly, deeply and authentically."

Brown is organizing the second annual OURfest Weekend. A vibrant celebration of coming out, pride, resilience, and unity taking place in the heart of Philadelphia on Saturday and Sunday.

"OURfest, which stands for "Our Uniting Resilience," commemorates National Coming Out Day and LGBTQIA+ History Month by bringing together the community for a weekend full of activities, performances, and celebrations. This event aims to amplify the voices of LGBTQIA+ individuals, honor their diverse experiences, and foster a spirit of inclusivity and solidarity."

The National Coming Out Parade will kick off Saturday, Oct. 12 from 4-6 p.m. The parade will feature a colorful display of curated floats, community organizations, and live performances. Participants will march from 5th and Market to Broad and Locust, showcasing the vibrancy and diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, from 12-7 p.m., the Gayborhood will come alive with one of the largest outdoor festivals of the year. The event will include a resource fair, family-friendly programming, food trucks, beer gardens and multiple performance stages featuring local artists, entertainers, and community speakers.

"This weekend is really like a big hurrah and a big welcome mat for people to come out," said Brown. "An opportunity for people to be their authentic self; to celebrate, laugh, enjoy themselves."