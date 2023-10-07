OURFest is set to celebrate LGBTQ+ history all weekend in Gayborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This weekend is the kickoff of OURFest. Philly's coming out day celebration running through the weekend in Center City.

"Never forget your history or the history you took part in and take every chance you get to record it, you never know when it might be a lesson for the future," Celena Morrison-McLean, Executive Director of the City's Office of LGBT Affairs said.

On Friday, LGBTQ+ community leaders stood outside City Hall with a message. History is not a privilege of the majority.

"There have been gay people throughout history," Arleen Olshan, a longtime LGBTQ activist said.

October is LGBTQ+ History Month. The annual observance of gay civil rights within the fiber of American history, like ballroom and the art of drag.

Community leaders raising a flag to honor this moment in LGBTQ+ history they say is under attack in the form of banning books and legislation against the trans community.

"When we talk about book bans, we really talk about it in the context of a people ban. When you remove a book, you're removing the story of a particular person that is really irreplaceable. Everyone's story is unique," Kate Nazemi, the Co-founder of Advocates for Inclusive Education said.

"We still face unprecedented amounts of violence and opposition and discrimination against our communities," Tyrelle Brown, the Executive Director Galaei and Program Director of Philly Pride 365 said.

Brown is organizing OURFest this weekend, Philadelphia's coming out day celebration in Gayborhood.

Brown says this weekend may be a celebration but it's also a call to action.

"The call and the cause is to be able to do that and to affirm others in doing that for 365 days a year," Brown said.

An affirmation of LGBTQ+ history Olshan hopes is passed down to future generations.

"We have to stand up and show the population that we're still here. We're queer. We're proud," Olshan said.