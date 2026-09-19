Philadelphia Phillies reportedly option Orion Kerkering to Triple-A Lehigh Valley

The Philadelphia Phillies are optioning Orion Kerkering to Triple-A Lehigh Valley Saturday night, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic reported that the Phillies optioned the reliever after the team's 10-3 loss to the New York Mets. Kerkering allowed four runs in the game.

Kerkering, 25, has struggled in the 2026 season in 62 appearances. He has a career-worst 4.97 ERA. In September, Kerkering has a 13.50 ERA in three games and has allowed two home runs.

Kerkering's demotion to Triple-A Lehigh Valley comes as the Phillies are in the hunt for the postseason. They hold the final wild-card spot, trailing the San Diego Padres by a half game and the Chicago Cubs by one game with seven games left in the season.

Kerkering emerged in the 2023 season as a key piece of the Phillies' bullpen when the team made a run to the National League Championship Series, but collapsed and lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In last year's playoffs, the Phillies' season ended when Kerkering made a wild throw past catcher J.T. Realmuto in the bottom of the 11th inning with two outs left, which gave the National League Championship Series win to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers went on to win their second straight World Series.