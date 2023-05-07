One of Philadelphia's oldest parks opens for spring season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Franklin Square was set to open for the season last weekend but it was postponed because of the rain. Well, the popular attraction is now officially open and many families took advantage of finally having a nice weather weekend.

The historic Franklin Square fountain is back on and the carousel is spinning again after one of Philly's oldest parks opened Saturday for the spring season.

"We just rode the carousel for the first time and now my family is out here enjoying the park," Nikki Dupree said. "It's beautiful."

The park was also a perfect backdrop for newlyweds who'd been a bit anxious planning an outdoor wedding after several wet weekends.

"We were looking at the weather schedule for the last week hoping for the best and luckily we got today and it's been amazing," Ian and Tori Levings said. "We are very fortunate for what we got."

Many families are also very fortunate to be able to get outside and play on the playground. Some say they've been planning for this dry, warm, and sunny Saturday for days.

"I always like to see what the weather is going to be for the weekend and so when I saw 65-75 and sunny I was already talking to my husband and planning the outdoor activities this weekend," Quyen Le said.

"Every day when it's nice like this we love coming down here," Heather Rosar said. "This is one of the best parks. My son loves it down here and my little cousin loves it down here."

"I sometimes like the rain because it makes me sleepy and I get to sleep all day, but I like this weather better because I get to come outside and play," Julia White Lopez said.

The Independence Beer Garden was also a popular spot many people took advantage of the weather and decided to eat outside. For the first time in a while, it felt like spring but even that isn't enough for some.

"I really like the summer because I get to go to the beach and my birthday is in the summer," Tayvia Proeun said.

But now some people are already looking forward to even warmer weather.