Man attacked, robbed of $30,000 in Philadelphia, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating an alleged robbery that happened early Sunday morning in the city's Olney section.

Police received a call about a robbery on the 5000 block of North 6th Street around 2:15 a.m. and found a man with injuries to his head.

The man was returning home from an event in North Philadelphia when multiple people armed with a baseball bat assaulted him, police said.

The attackers took a bag containing about $30,000 in cash from the victim and then fled the scene, according to police.