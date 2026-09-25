Oktoberfest in Philadelphia: A South Street celebration, homemade sausages and a liter-lifting contest

Grab your lederhosen!

Oktoberfest is bringing German food, beer and plenty of "Prost!" to Philadelphia this weekend.

At Brauhaus Schmitz, owner Doug Hager says lederhosen have become less of a costume and more of an Oktoberfest uniform. The restaurant is closing part of South Street on Saturday, Sept. 26, for a celebration expected to draw thousands.

Oktoberfest began in Munich in 1810 as a wedding celebration for Bavaria's Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese. The people of Munich were invited to join the festivities, and the tradition has continued for more than two centuries.

"It's nice to bring a taste and some excitement and German culture to Philadelphia," Hager said.

The weekend's food festivities also include Sausage Fest at Standard Tap, where the team is grinding, stuffing and serving 10 homemade sausages inspired by flavors from Philadelphia and around the world. The sausages are all distinct, owner William Reed said, with options like a Philly pretzel sausage roll served with Cooper Cheese Whiz.

For the truly hungry, the Wiener World Tour brings all 10 sausages together on one platter. And whether you finish the whole thing or not, you still get the T-shirt.

After the food comes the beer. Brauhaus Schmitz is serving traditional Oktoberfest beer, and visitors can try a liter-lifting competition: holding a full liter of beer out for as long as possible.

"It's getting heavy!" Wakisha Bailey said.

There's only one way to lighten the load: take a sip, raise a glass and say "Prost"—German for "cheers."

Where to celebrate: