Officials urge Philadelphians not to drink tap water

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials in Bristol, Bucks County are monitoring the release of what they call hazardous material into Otter Creek. The release of latex finishing material into the creek was first noted Friday night, the coast guard said.

Authorities are advising the public to stay away from the water and area as cleanup is underway.

"We are working with the responsible party and local and federal agencies to ensure a safe response effort," said Capt. Jonathan Theel, the commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. "We are also working with our State counterparts in Pennsylvania."

Otter Creek is in immediate contact with the Delaware River.

Randy Hayman, the water commissioner of the City of Philadelphia held a press conference Sunday morning.

"No contamination has reached our water system," he said.

Out of an abundance of caution, even though Philadelphia officials say no contamination was found, the city urges the public not to drink or cook with tap water.

"There are no acute effects associated with the low level of exposures of these contaminates that we are seeing," Michael Carroll, deputy managing director for transportation, infrastructure, and sustainability of the city of philadelphia, said.

Officials also say there is no risk associated with inhaling the water or skin contact. Therefore, bathing and showering with the water is fine, according to Carroll.

Press briefing on the City’s emergency response to the chemical spill on the Delaware River Posted by Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management on Sunday, March 26, 2023

Above is the full press conference from OEM.