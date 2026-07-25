Off-duty Philadelphia police officer in custody after fatal shooting in Northampton County, police say

A Philadelphia police officer was taken into custody after allegedly fatally shooting a man in Northampton County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Authorities said the shooting happened Friday just before 2 p.m. in Allen Township at a home on the 1200 block of Old Gate Road.

When officers arrived, they determined a 27-year-old man had been shot by a 25-year-old man who fled the scene in a 2023 orange Kia Forte, police said.

State troopers later spotted the Kia near Race Street and Airport Road in Hanover Township. When troopers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver sped off. Troopers chased the Kia all the way back to the crime scene, where the driver was taken into custody.

Philadelphia police confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that the 25-year-old suspect is Philadelphia police Officer Kenroy Cummings.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m.

State police said criminal charges will be forthcoming against the Cummings.