ODUNDE Festival underway in South Philadelphia, multiple road closures in effect Sunday

The 51st ODUNDE Festival, the nation's largest African American street festival, is underway in South Philadelphia Sunday.

The celebration of African American culture and community spans 16 city blocks and draws food vendors, artists and entertainers from around the country to 23rd and South Street for the annual event, which was created in 1975 by Lois Fernandez.

"I think what makes it unique is that for people who love the beautiful continent of Africa, who can't go to Africa, we bring Africa to you," said "Bumi" Fernandez-West, CEO of ODUNDE Festival and daughter of Lois Fernandez.

ODUNDE runs from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., and a number of road closures will remain in effect until approximately 11 p.m. Sunday.

ODUNDE Festival road closures and parking restrictions

The following streets will be closed until 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 14:

1600 – 2400 blocks of South Street, between 16th St. and S. Bambrey St.

500-600 blocks of 23rd Street, between Lombard St. and South St.

500-600 blocks of 22nd Street, between Lombard St. and Bainbridge St.

2200-2500 blocks of Grays Ferry Avenue, between South St. and Washington Ave.

All affected side streets

The above streets will also be posted as temporary "No Parking" zones until 11 p.m. Vehicles parked on those streets during the posted hours will be moved. Anyone who believes their vehicle has towed should call the police district covering the area where the car was parked.

SEPTA bus routes detoured during ODUNDE

The following SEPTA bus routes will be detoured until approximately 1 a.m. on Monday, June 15:

Route 7

Route 12

Route 17

Route 40

Riders can find more information on specific route changes on SEPTA's website.