Philadelphia-area communities mark 3 years since Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks in Israel

Wednesday marked three years since Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 others hostage at a music festival in Israel. It led to a war in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands.

Hundreds of people gathered in Center City Philadelphia on Wednesday in opposing demonstrations. Some walked in favor of Palestinians, others in support of the Jewish community.

Others gathered at Adath Israel on the Main Line, which hosted an evening of reflection.

It was a solemn night on the Main Line.

"There's a before 10/7, there's an after 10/7," Jessica Cook, an organizer from South Philadelphia, said, "and sometimes, I try to access me on 10/6/23. I don't know that girl anymore."

The actions on that day — no matter how long ago, thousands of miles from Philadelphia — continue to bring out raw emotion.

"People ask, 'Are you OK?' I don't think any of us are OK," Michael Balaban, president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, said. "These are hard times. We are faced with the rise in antisemitism. "

The importance of standing together, and being together in one room, is not lost on the hundreds of people at Adath Israel on the Main Line Wednesday night.

"What we're doing here tonight, three years later, is saying and affirming never again," Rabbi Eric Yanoff said.

"Remember. Rise. Rebuild." is the driving force behind the commemorative event put on in partnership with several local organizations.

"You see 1,100 people who came together who don't hold the same opinions about the conflict in the Middle East," Dafna Ofer said, "but they still want to come together, to be together to mourn and to hug each other and to support each other even across different political opinions."

The evening began with an intimate and interactive exhibit, sharing various perspectives from Oct. 7 witnesses. It then moved into the community program, which saw singing, poetry, readings and the like.

"The tragedy lends itself to the grief," Rabbi David Levin, president of the Board of Rabbis of Greater Philadelphia, said. "The grief has got to lead us to something better, and that's the part that we're hoping that something like this will give us the strength to pursue."

The main message organizers and leaders in the greater Philadelphia Jewish community say is to stand together.

"To stand in compassion, to stand in love and solidarity with Israelis, with Jews and Muslims and Christians, with Arabs who are citizens of Israel, with those who want peace and yes, with the Palestinian victims of Hamas as well on the other side of the Gaza border," Yanoff said.