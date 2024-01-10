Ocean City residents say wind, rain made for scary storm Tuesday evening

Storm caused flooding, more beach erosion in Ocean City, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Other than a lot of wind and high surf, things were mostly back to normal in Ocean City, New Jersey, Wednesday. But the storm Tuesday night created tense moments for residents in its path.

Ocean City locals were out on the boardwalk Wednesday after the storm's high winds and heavy rain forced them to shelter in place.

"It was pretty scary," Ocean City resident Jen Rackowski said. "The houses were shaking."

Emergency management officials said a wind gust peaked at 65 miles per hour near 59th Street around 11 p.m.

"We got all the stuff off the deck and everything. Things were still moving around," Ocean City resident John Rackowski said.

Storm surge also flooded local streets overnight.

By midday, power was still out along 12th Street including at the popular Manco & Manco after a transformer was knocked out. Across town, the back bay remained swollen from all of the rain.

Beach erosion has also been a concern all winter long. The dunes on 5th Street are barely standing as the ocean keeps carving them out.

"It's typical," Rick Fitzpatrick said. "They filled the beach in last year, most of that is gone."

While many said they have seen worse, this storm tested even seasoned locals, who may choose to opt out the next time Mother Nature flexes her force.

"I texted my girlfriends this morning, and I was like, I don't think I want to be down here for a storm much stronger than last night because it's quite terrifying," Jen Rackowski said.

High tide in Ocean City is 7:24 p.m., which means those who live in low-lying areas prone to flooding could see the water come up again tonight after dark.