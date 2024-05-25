Memorial Beach Challenge turns Ocean City, New Jersey's beach into an obstacle course

Memorial Beach Challenge in Ocean City, NJ raises money for service members and veterans

Memorial Beach Challenge in Ocean City, NJ raises money for service members and veterans

Memorial Beach Challenge in Ocean City, NJ raises money for service members and veterans

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- While Memorial Day is a time that many kick off their summer plans, it's also a time to remember those who died while serving in the U.S. military.

On Saturday, Ocean City's beach around the Music Pier was home to an obstacle course and race called the Memorial Beach Challenge, a spectacle to behold as athletes race around a two-mile course up and down hills of sand, through trenches of ocean water dug by construction vehicles, under ropes and over ladders.

The race, which also included a "fun run" for kids, began at 8 a.m. Proceeds from the event go toward The 31 Heroes Project, which creates programs and financial support for service members, veterans and families.

The beaches in Ocean City filled up this weekend after Friday afternoon's annual "unlocking" of the ocean featuring a big wooden prop key and members of the city government and local chamber of Commerce.

Following that was the annual Business Person Plunge where local business owners and employees made the first official swim of summer 2024.

What to know about Memorial Day Weekend in Ocean City, NJ

And while we are enjoying the festivities, it's also a time to remember the men and women who died while serving in the military.

Ocean City's Memorial Day service starts at 11 a.m. on Monday at Veterans Park Memorial.

That is followed by the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. where "Taps" will be played from the Ocean City Music Pier.

Jitney service will be available 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Monday and daily service is set to begin June 21.

Something also to keep in mind if you're heading down to Ocean City. You won't need a beach tag until June 1, so you can enjoy free beaches on Memorial Day Weekend.