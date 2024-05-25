Memorial Beach Challenge in Ocean City, NJ raises money for service members and veterans The beach in Ocean City, New Jersey around the Music Pier is home to a two-mile obstacle course for the annual Memorial Beach Challenge, a race raising money for The 31 Heroes Project. 31 Heroes creates programs and financial support systems for service members, veterans and families. Wakisha Bailey chats with members of 31 Heroes and organizers of the challenge to learn more - as participants race around the beach over hills, under obstacles and through trenches of water in the background.