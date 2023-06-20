OCNJ's curfew for minors, backpack ban now in effect. How did the first weekend go?

Ocean City, New Jersey enforces new curfew, backpack rules for first time

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Ocean City beachgoers said the boardwalk was noticeably calmer on Father's Day Weekend, the first weekend since Ocean City put new rules in effect to curb what city leaders described as rowdy teenagers.

The new ordinances include an earlier 11 p.m. curfew for people under the age of 18 and a ban on backpacks on the boardwalk after 8 p.m.

Julie Suwala said there was a noticeably larger law enforcement presence on the boardwalk enforcing the new rules.

"This weekend was much more calm compared to some things that happened last year and in previous years," Suwala said. "I've still seen a lot of backpacks. I think they definitely need to make sure they're targeting the correct people with the backpacks. There's a lot of moms out there with young children. They need those backpacks to carry their bottles and stuff like that."

Connie Cardoso felt the rule that's been most effective isn't the curfew or backpack ban, but the 8 p.m. nightly closing of Ocean City's beach, which took effect at the start of the month.

"It seemed more calm. The kids were looking at the buskers and stuff instead of worrying about going on the beach and partying," Cardoso said. "They were doing what they should be doing."

But the 8 p.m. beach closure applies to everyone, including adults.

"I don't think it's fair that I can't take my evening walk on the beach," Suwala said. "But I understand it."

Businesses also adjusted their hours based on the new curfew.

While Kelly Schoch supports the new rules, Encounters Ocean City, the business she manages, must now close at 11 p.m. instead of midnight.

"From a business perspective, obviously, the longer hours we can have, the better it is for business," Schoch said. "But overall, business has been great."

But one boardwalk business owner, who asked not to be identified for fear of retribution, said he and others are losing a lot of late-night business because of the curfew.

Several other boardwalk business owners and managers CBS News Philadelphia spoke with declined to share their thoughts on the new rules.

Neither Ocean City's mayor nor police chief agreed to an interview on Monday.

However, a city spokesman said the past weekend was relatively quiet, but with schools getting out in New Jersey this week, he said the real test may be yet to come.