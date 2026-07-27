Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City pauses all gambling after fire, leak

Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, has paused all gaming and betting Monday after a small fire.

Atlantic City Fire Department crews responded to the casino for a fire around 5:30 a.m., the department said in a statement. While firefighters were working to put out the blaze, which was in a linen room, a pipe burst, causing a leak that affected multiple parts of the building.

The water caused part of the ceiling in the lobby to collapse and also affected some hallways and elevators.

No one was hurt, the fire department said.

The leak affected the building's gaming support systems, a spokesperson for Ocean Casino Resort said in an email. Because of the damage, the resort has suspended its gaming operations, including slots, table games and sports betting for Monday. A slot tournament scheduled for 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday was also canceled.

The hotel, restaurants, pools and other amenities remain open, the spokesperson said. Avila Lounge relocated to TopGolf for the day, the resort said in a post on social media.

The fire is under investigation, fire officials said.