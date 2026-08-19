Arson at Northeast Philadelphia Walmart under investigation, police say

Detectives in Northeast Philadelphia are investigating an arson at the Walmart store on Roosevelt Boulevard.

An employee reported hearing a commotion in the women's clothing section and then seeing a rack of clothing on fire around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Philadelphia police.

The store was evacuated, and no injuries were reported, police said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and put out the blaze. Investigators determined the fire was arson, police said.

"The safety of our associates and customers is a top priority. We are working with local law enforcement on the investigation," a spokesperson for Walmart said.

The store has been closed since Sunday, the spokesperson said.

Northeast detectives are investigating.