16-year-old dies after being shot 4 times in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old has died after he was shot four times in the Oxford Circle section of Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Van Kirk Street shortly after 4 p.m.

According to police, the teen was found with four gunshot wounds to his torso.

The teen was rushed to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Investigators did not recover a gun at the scene, and no arrests were made.

The investigation is ongoing.

