Northeast Philadelphia event aims to find solutions for gun violence following SEPTA bus stop shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Northeast Philadelphia community is persistent and pushing for change.

"We are entirely sad but also inspired by the strength of the Northeast community," Councilmember Anthony Phillips said.

Two weeks ago, police say eight Northeast High School students were shot at a SEPTA bus stop at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues.

"It's about the healing of the young people that attend Northeast High School, it's about the healing of the staff that works here at Northeast High School, it's about the healing of the community here in Northeast Philadelphia," City Council President Kenyatta Johnston said.

Johnson and Phillips hosted the event called "Peace Not Guns" at Northeast High School. The people who attended say they were there because they care.

"It really shook me that last shooting up there. I need to do what I can to help stop what's going on," Lawncrest resident Dallas Herbert said.

"Something has to be done. The city has to hear our voice," Victor Muniz said.

"I care about the wellbeing of kids and I also think we need to have, like he said, more programs, more initiatives for kids to get involved in," Pastor Angela Bell said.

Earlier Wednesday, the principal of Northeast High School spoke out for the first time since the shooting. He says two of the eight students who were shot remain in the hospital and they are working closely with SEPTA Police and Philadelphia police to help students get to and from school safely.

"I've made it very clear to our students and staff that this narrative belongs to us not to the streets. I will not let the violence on the streets define who we are as a school community," Principal Omar Crowder said.

While many resources, solutions and concerns were brought up at Wednesday night's meeting, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said he wants people to know he hears them.

"The more I am here, the more that they feel their voices are valued, the more they know I'm listening and my executive team is here with me, the better they will accept the work that we are going to do," Bethel said. "So it's important that the police commissioner is on the ground."