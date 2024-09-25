Watch CBS News
Woman riding motorized scooter dies in Northeast Philadelphia crash, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A 48-year-old woman riding a motorized scooter died Wednesday night in Northeast Philly after colliding with an SUV, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. 

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Academy Road. 

Small said the 48-year-old was riding a motorized scooter northbound on Frankford when it collided with a 20-year-old driving a Kia SUV traveling southbound. 

As the Kia made a left turn onto Academy Road, Small said it collided with the 48-year-old and knocked her off the motorized scooter. Police found her on the woman lying in the northbound lanes of Frankford Avenue following the crash. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 9:53 p.m., according to Small. 

The 48-year-old woman was traveling with about five or six other people riding dirtbikes or other motorized scooter before the crash, according to witnesses. The others fled the scene, Small said. 

Small said that the 20-year-old driver of the Kia remained on the scene. 

